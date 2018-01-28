Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off Grammys with Politically-Charged Performance

The 60th annual Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday night with a politically-charged musical performance by California rapper Kendrick Lamar who sang his hit song “XXX,” as waving American flag filled giants screens above him and military fatigue-clad background dancers marched behind him.

Irish rockers Bono and The Edge of U2 joined Lamar to sing the hook for “XXX,” from his Damn album, on which they are featured.

Lamar’s performance was interrupted, briefly, by comedy legend Dave Chapelle who took the stage to give a political message. “Hi. I’m Dave Chapelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption. Please continue.”

Lamar, a seven-time Grammy winner with seven nominations this year, soon retook center stage and finished up his performance at Madison Square Garden with a bombastic perforce of his hit single “Humble.”

