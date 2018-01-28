PHOTOS: Joy Villa Makes Pro-Life Statement at 2018 Grammy Awards

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa made a pro-life statement at the 2018 Grammy Awards, arriving on the red carpet in a hand-painted gown and a clutch that read “Choose Life.”

Villa, a supporter of President Donald Trump’s administration, showed up to the 60th annual Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday in a white ball gown with a hand-painted image of a baby in a rainbow-colored womb and a clutch that read “Choose Life” next to a heart. Villa topped the ensemble off with a Miss America-style crown.

At last year’s Grammy Awards, Villa used the red carpet to come out as a Trump supporter, wearing a gown designed by Andre Soriano, also a supporter of Trump. The gown was made out of a pro-Trump flag of Soriano’s, reading “Make America Great Again.”

The singer said her pro-Trump dress at last year’s Grammy Awards red carpet was meant as a forceful response to Hollywood’s “suppressive” attitude toward Trump supporters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.