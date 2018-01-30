Celebrities ‘Can’t Even Watch’ Trump State of the Union: ‘Lying, Incompetent, Racist, Misogynistic Sack of Sh*t’

Jeffrey Wright Elizabeth Banks Getty
Getty/Getty

by Daniel Nussbaum30 Jan 20180

Hollywood celebrities joined millions of Americans on social media Tuesday night to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in real time — though many posted simply to say they wouldn’t watch it.

Trump’s touted his successes on tax cut legislation and in the war against terrorism and laid out a comprehensive proposal for immigration reform in his 90-minute primetime speech, though many stars, including Michael Moore, George Takei, Kumail Nanjiani, and Elizabeth Banks, said they wouldn’t — or couldn’t — tune in.

“I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it,” Banks wrote.

Jessica Chastain called on her followers to watch fellow actress Rose McGowan’s new E! documentary, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday night instead of Trump’s address.

Some of the stars tweeting during the speech — including Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, and Whoopi Goldberg — had appeared at a public, anti-Trump “People’s State of the Union” on Monday night in New York City.

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver called for the country to become united and said she enjoyed hearing the stories of the Americans invited to attend the address.

“The State of our Union is strong because our people are strong,” Shriver tweeted. “Now let’s get it united!

Of course, numerous stars blasted the president, with many offering up sarcastic jokes.

“When does he thank Russia?” tweeted actor Albert Brooks.

See more of Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s first State of the Union below.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dnzussbaum


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.