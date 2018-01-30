Celebrities ‘Can’t Even Watch’ Trump State of the Union: ‘Lying, Incompetent, Racist, Misogynistic Sack of Sh*t’

Hollywood celebrities joined millions of Americans on social media Tuesday night to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in real time — though many posted simply to say they wouldn’t watch it.

Trump’s touted his successes on tax cut legislation and in the war against terrorism and laid out a comprehensive proposal for immigration reform in his 90-minute primetime speech, though many stars, including Michael Moore, George Takei, Kumail Nanjiani, and Elizabeth Banks, said they wouldn’t — or couldn’t — tune in.

“I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it,” Banks wrote.

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Can't even watch this vile, deceitful fraud and his bizarre cult of self-interested sycophants. #SOTU #Click — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

not watching — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 31, 2018

I'm not watching some frothing orange gorilla read off a teleprompter. I've got better things to do, like alphabetize my spice cabinet. #StateOfTheDream — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 31, 2018

Tonight at 9 PM EST, I will be watching “All the President’s Men.” — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018

Jessica Chastain called on her followers to watch fellow actress Rose McGowan’s new E! documentary, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday night instead of Trump’s address.

I will always support you #Brave one. I wrap my arms of love around you with healing compassion. Please #WatchRoseNotTrump today and make visible the once ignored. Sunshine is the best antiseptic 💖 https://t.co/SZvc4tb8hM — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 31, 2018

Some of the stars tweeting during the speech — including Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, and Whoopi Goldberg — had appeared at a public, anti-Trump “People’s State of the Union” on Monday night in New York City.

Standing up for the most vulnerable and voiceless among us is the noblest of traits. We must be noble & support our immigrant youth by demanding a DREAM Act. #StateOfTheDream — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018

What you didn’t hear Trump mention in the #SOTU: his proposed cuts to health care, housing and food assistance disproportionately harm communities of color #HandsOff pic.twitter.com/KaVzxZPoyI #StateOfTheDream — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

No mention of Niger or of Sgt LaDavid Johnson, no mention of those Soldiers. Why not.. just asking. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 31, 2018

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver called for the country to become united and said she enjoyed hearing the stories of the Americans invited to attend the address.

“The State of our Union is strong because our people are strong,” Shriver tweeted. “Now let’s get it united!

Watching #SOTU I’m always struck by the divided chamber. Half sitting. No matter who is president. So divided. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 31, 2018

Gotta say, I love the stories of the people in the gallery. So inspiring. Such a great reminder of who this nation is. #SOTU — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 31, 2018

Of course, numerous stars blasted the president, with many offering up sarcastic jokes.

“When does he thank Russia?” tweeted actor Albert Brooks.

See more of Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s first State of the Union below.

I already know the state of the union-ain't good. Was pretty damn good about a year and a half ago. — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 31, 2018

I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

Here's my fun tweet about the #SOTU: the President is a lying, incompetent, racist, misogynistic sack of shit. Please register to VOTE in the Midterms on Nov 6th: https://t.co/hgzVrS1E2z — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 31, 2018

Only sure way to dump this utter garbage of a Presidency* onto the landfill of history is to communicate, inspire, organize, register, fight & VOTE!!! We are ALL better than this, even if too many seem to think this is our best. Midterm elections Nov 6, 2018. Start the work now!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

“It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to!” #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/5VDr66pbBo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 31, 2018

This 2 hour live broadcast of the new Purge film on all of network TV is very bold. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 31, 2018

At least the president appreciates good welding. #SOTU — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) January 31, 2018

Any article, tweet or punditry that invokes: "This was the night Trump became…"

Unh-uh. Nope. Forget it.

He's had a year. He's consistently been the con-man he's been for decades. He's no president. He never will be. He's a dangerous, incompetent fraud & nothing more.#SOTU — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 31, 2018

Melainia, maybe a quick thumbs-up to tell us you know about our communiqiues. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018

#audiencecutaway I read lips! Nancy Pelosi just said something about, “racist, orange, pussy grabbin bully”! #StateOfTheUnion — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) January 31, 2018

Here, I'm gonna fact check this speech: whatever he just said was bullshit. Boom. Solid reporting. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

