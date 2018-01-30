Charlie Daniels to Chuck Schumer: ‘I’d Love To Hear You Speak’ of American Veterans Like ‘You Speak About Illegals’

Country music legend Charlie Daniels said he would “love to hear” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak of American veterans “with as much compassion” as he speaks “about illegals in this country.”

Daniels slammed Schumer online for the lawmakers’ refusal to make a deal with President Donald Trump on immigration, saying “he don’t want a wall.”

“Senator Schumer, one time, just one time i’d love to hear you speak about the men and women who bled and died for you with as much compassion as you speak about illegals in this country,” the veteran country music star tweeted. “Veterans are committing suicide at the rate of 22 a day and they’re already citizens. Shameful.”

Schumer don’t want to deal, he just wants to squeal, don’t care about minorities, just wants dem majorities.

He wants fiscal debits and huge carbon credits he says will control global weather

He don’t want a wall

Just welcome to all

Come on in and we’ll go down together — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 29, 2018

After the White House released an immigration framework that went as far as breaking some of Trump’s most valuable commitments to American voters on the issue of illegal immigration, Sen. Schumer immediately rejected the compromise, saying it did not go far enough as far as giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

As we have been urging him to do for months, the President has finally put pen to paper to show us where he stands on immigration. Unfortunately, this plan flies in the face of what most Americans believe. 1/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

While @realDonaldTrump finally acknowledged that the Dreamers should be allowed to stay here and become citizens, he uses them as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

The White House’s compromise on immigration was more than generous for Democrats, giving millions of illegal aliens amnesty, while not immediately ending the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

For Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Democrats are doubling down on their favoritism for illegal aliens, bringing more than a dozen illegal aliens as their guests for the event, as Breitbart News reported.

