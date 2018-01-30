Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Glamour to SOTU Address in Dior Suit

First Lady Melania Trump glowed in a white suit as she arrived at President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address, stunning members of Congress and the American people.

Melania brought the glamour to Capitol Hill when she made an entrance in a Christian Dior white suit with capri pants, a Dolce & Gabbana silk top, and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

While most of the women at the SOTU address wore black to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace, Melania opted for a suffragist ensemble that harped back to women’s voting rights movement.

Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump in a suffragist Christian Dior white capri-pant suit with a Dolce & Gabanna silk top and Christian Louboutin stilettos for President Trump's #SOTU address. pic.twitter.com/d3cNZSQX0e — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 31, 2018

First daughter Ivanka Trump arrived at the SOTU address in an Oscar de le Renta plaid, asymmetrical dress with her hair parted in the middle in a sleek look.

Fashion Notes: First daughter Ivanka Trump wearing this plaid, asymmetrical dress by Oscar de la Renta for President Trump's #SOTU address. pic.twitter.com/RQMuNeOS1R — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 31, 2018