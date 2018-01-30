Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Glamour to SOTU Address in Dior Suit

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder30 Jan 2018Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump glowed in a white suit as she arrived at President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address, stunning members of Congress and the American people.

Melania brought the glamour to Capitol Hill when she made an entrance in a Christian Dior white suit with capri pants, a Dolce & Gabbana silk top, and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

While most of the women at the SOTU address wore black to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace, Melania opted for a suffragist ensemble that harped back to women’s voting rights movement.

US First Lady Melania Trump departs the US Capitol after US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018.
/ AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump arrives for the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

First daughter Ivanka Trump arrived at the SOTU address in an Oscar de le Renta plaid, asymmetrical dress with her hair parted in the middle in a sleek look.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: Jared Kusner and Ivanka Trump attend the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

