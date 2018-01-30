Nolte: Male Chauvinist Judd Apatow Bullies Diane Keaton Over Woody Allen

Director Judd Apatow has joined fellow woke-feminist Joss Whedon in publicly attacking and shaming a woman who disagrees with him, who dares think for herself. In this particular case, Apatow’s chauvinistic impulses resulted in him lashing out at actress Diane Keaton over her continued support for Woody Allen.

In doing so, Apatow also spread a breathtaking amount of misinformation.

Responding directly to Keaton’s tweet in support of Allen, Apatow (who still refuses to comment on the five allegations of sexual misconduct against frequent collaborator James Franco) attempted to publicly shame the Annie Hall star with, “I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19 year old when he was 54,” he wrote, adding, “who was also his daughter’s sister. He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism.”

I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19 year old when he was 54 who was also his daughter’s sister.He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism. https://t.co/uhiTY5p7bh — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 30, 2018

To begin with, Allen did not take nude photos of “this child.” The nude photos were not of Allen’s seven-year-old daughter Dylan, they were of consenting adult Soon-Yi, the grown woman Allen had the affair with … and subsequently married … and has now been with for 25 years.

Apatow followed this disinformation with another tweet that is just flat-out false. “Woody Allen was so awful to that family and all of those kids, some of whom were refugees, some with disabilities. He is so proud of having no relationship with them. Can you imagine being around a family for a decade and not wanting to know any of the children? Heartbreaking.”

Woody Allen was so awful to that family and all of those kids, some of whom were refugees, some with disabilities.He is so proud of having no relationship with them. Can you imagine being around a family for a decade and not wanting to know any of the children? Heartbreaking. https://t.co/e0nweTB2HU — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 30, 2018

The truth is that six of those children were not Allen’s children. They were his girlfriend Mia Farrow’s children with ex-husband André Previn. Why would Allen establish a paternal relationship with another man’s children? After her divorce from Previn, Mia adopted Moses and Dylan — both of whom Allen later adopted. In 1987, Mia and Allen had a biological son, Ronan — although Mia now admits she was cheating on Allen with Frank Sinatra, so Ronan might in fact be Sinatra’s biological son.

Nevertheless, contrary to Apatow’s lies about Allen being proud of “having no relationship with them,” the truth is that Allen went through a bitter and costly custody battle — where he lost all of his rights as a father. If Allen was not allowed to continue his relationship with his own children, how was he supposed to continue a relationship with Previn’s children?

Also contrary to Apatow’s lies, now that he is an adult, Moses and Allen have re-established their relationship. Moses also claims he was physically and mentally abused by Mia and that she poisoned the children against Allen. He further claims that Mia coached Dylan to lie about being molested by Allen.

Apatow is also using sleight of hand to signal his own virtue while braying the news that Oscar-winner Keaton is on the wrong side of the #MeToo blacklisting campaign currently being waged against Allen… This strikes me as a deliberate attempt to make it socially unacceptable to work with Keaton — to add her to the #MeToo blacklist.

Keaton is not defending Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi, she is defending Allen (with good reason) from the allegation he molested Dylan. But by conflating the two, Apatow is smearing Keaton as someone defending the indefensible — Allen cheating on Mia with her grown daughter.

There is no question that the affair between Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn was indefensible and creepy. But there is also no question that Apatow’s lack of generosity in forgiving this single blemish on the life of an 83-year-old man is simply him participating in the destruction of another human being as a means to puff himself up to the world.

What is also indefensible is Apatow not being able to deal with the fact that a smart, independent woman might hold an opinion contrary to his.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.