‘House of Cards’ Production Resumes Three Months After Kevin Spacey Firing

Production on season six of Netflix’s House of Cards has resumed, the network announced on Wednesday, three months after the streaming giant suspended filming indefinitely following a string of sexual misconduct allegations against series star Kevin Spacey.

Production initially paused in October after actor Anthony Rapp accuse Spacey of misconduct, claiming that the Netflix star made unwanted sexual advances at him when he was 14. Spacey was fired from the show in November following accusations of harassment and assault by production staffers.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

It was reported that season six would move away from Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, in the final season of award-winning political drama and, instead, focus on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, who was ended season five as president of the United States.

To date, more than 10 men have accused Spacey of harassment or sexual assault.

Perhaps most notably, Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, claimed Spacey groped him in 2008 when Spacey was directing Richard in the play Complicit at London’s Old Vic theater, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2003 to 2015.

Netflix also announced that veteran actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join the series for season six. The streamer has yet to set a premiere date for the final season of House of Cards, which debuted back in 2013.

