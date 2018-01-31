Paramount’s ‘Amusement Park’ Director Fired over Claims of Unwanted Touching

Director Dylan Brown was fired from the upcoming Paramount movie Amusement Park over a report of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dylan, who cut his teeth as an animator at the Walt Disney Company’s Pixar studios, was fired from the animated film by Paramount “following complaints that were corroborated by multiple women.” The complaints included allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct” described as “touching and caressing.”

Amusement Park is set for release in March of next year and boasts a voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, John Oliver and Jeffrey Tambor.

Brown previous work for Pixar includes the studio’s blockbuster titles like Monsters Inc., Ratatouille and The Incredibles. Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations.

“Mr. Brown disputes these allegations,” Brown’s attorney Andrew Brettler said in a statement to THR. “They are defamatory, and he is considering his legal options.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.