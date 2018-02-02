Funny or Die, Billy Eichner Launch $8 Million Campaign Targeting Young Voters Ahead of Midterm Elections

Comedian Billy Eichner announced on Thursday that he has teamed up with the film company Funny or Die for an initiative called “Glam Up the Midterms,” intended to encourage millennials to participate in the 2018 midterm elections.

“I have teamed up with my friends at Funny or Die, the company run by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, to raise awareness of the midterm elections and help register voters all across the country,” Eichner said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding that just 12 percent of millennials voted in the 2014 midterm elections.

“So we’ve made this video to launch the campaign, we have pinpointed specific districts where there are going to be very hotly contested contests all over the country,” he continued. “We’re going to go to specific districts across the country, educating people there, particularly young people who may have never registered before.”

“We’re gonna turn the midterms into the hottest, sexiest event of the entire year,” he added.

Eichner has recruited a number of celebrities to participate in the project, including Kimmel, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, and James Corden — all of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump’s agenda and Republican lawmakers. The collection of liberal comics appear in a “Glam Up the Midterms” video encouraging young people to register to vote.

Although viewers are not specifically encouraged to vote a particular way, nearly all of the project’s participants have been openly opposed to Trump and his political agenda. Eichner himself has been a vocal critic of Trump, describing the president last October as a “lying piece of shit.”

“I hate Donald Trump so much, that lying piece of sh*t,” he said on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last year. “I am sick of Donald Trump, I am sick of everyone that associates with him, and today is just the beginning,”

Traditionally, millennials tend to vote Democrat rather than Republican, although a recent NBC poll conducted last September found that the Democratic Party should not take the young vote for granted. A large proportion claimed that neither political represents their best interests.

