Video – Rose McGowan Gets in Screaming Match with Trans Woman: ‘I Didn’t Agree to Your Cis F*cking World’

Rose McGowan got into a shouting match with a transgender audience member at her book signing Wednesday, after the audience member accused the actress of not doing enough to help transgender women.

McGowan — who has accused disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and has since become a vocal advocate for the #MeToo movement — was signing copies of her latest book, Brave, and taking questions from the audience when she was apparently interrupted in a confrontation caught on tape.

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul,” the trans audience member said during the Q&A, referring to comments McGowan made recently during an interview with the drag superstar.

“Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often, the audience member continued. “There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home…”

“So have I,” McGowan cut in. “We’re the same. My point was we are the same.”

“There’s an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexualized, violated, and you’re a part of that too, sister. It’s the same,” McGowan continued, before being cut off again.

“You do nothing for them. Trans women are in men’s prisons! And what have you done for them?” the visibly irate audience member pressed on.

“What have you done for women?” McGowan fired back.

But when the audience member would not quiet down, McGowan unloaded.

“You don’t know my life. Sit down. Sit down! Enough! Get lost… Shut up, you’re so boring,” McGowan said, as the disruptor continued to shout, “White cis feminism!”

“Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me, don’t you f*cking do that. Do not put your label on me, I don’t come from your planet. Leave me alone,” she went on. “I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language. You will not put labels on me or anybody. Step the f*ck back! What I do is for the f*cking world and you should be f*cking grateful. Shut the f*ck up. Get off my back. What have you done? I know what I’ve done, goddammit.”

McGowan acknowledged that she’d been venting, even as audience members could be heard trying to calm her down.

“You can label this thing as a breakdown. That motherf*ckers is a breakdown. Maybe not for me, but for you,” she added. “I might have information you want. I might know sh*t that you don’t. So f*cking shut up. Please, systemically. For once, in the world. You know what I’m talking about. Just tell the goddamned truth. Stop boxing everybody into sh*t. I didn’t agree to your cis f*cking world, okay? F*ck off.”

McGowan is currently promoting her memoir Brave, about her experiences having been sexually abused in Hollywood. A reality show about her life as an activist, Citizen Rose, premiered on the E! channel last week.

