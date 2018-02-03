Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Off Air Force One in Ravishing Red Coat

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a red coat with a matching bag and red shoe soles to tie the ensemble together.

Melania, hardly ever photographed in blue jeans, wore a pair of skinny, ankle-cut jeans with a navy blue sweater as the base of her outfit. Draped over her shoulders, as she often does, the Slovenian-born First Lady wore a red cashmere coat by the Parisian brand Maison Ullens.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 2, 2018, as they travel to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

To match the coat, Melania’s freshly done manicure clutched a red leather Gucci bag that seems to be a tote version of this signature Gucci top handle bag. As usual, Melania topped the look off with a pair of navy blue Christian Louboutin stilettos, walking like a runway model off Air Force One, giving a glimpse of the shoe brand’s famous red soles.

Melania and her husband will spend the weekend with their son Barron at the Mar-a-Lago resort to watch the NFL Superbowl, as they did last year.

