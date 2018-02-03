Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Off Air Force One in Ravishing Red Coat

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a red coat with a matching bag and red shoe soles to tie the ensemble together.

Melania, hardly ever photographed in blue jeans, wore a pair of skinny, ankle-cut jeans with a navy blue sweater as the base of her outfit. Draped over her shoulders, as she often does, the Slovenian-born First Lady wore a red cashmere coat by the Parisian brand Maison Ullens.

To match the coat, Melania’s freshly done manicure clutched a red leather Gucci bag that seems to be a tote version of this signature Gucci top handle bag. As usual, Melania topped the look off with a pair of navy blue Christian Louboutin stilettos, walking like a runway model off Air Force One, giving a glimpse of the shoe brand’s famous red soles.

Melania and her husband will spend the weekend with their son Barron at the Mar-a-Lago resort to watch the NFL Superbowl, as they did last year.