Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Patriotic Varsity Jacket for Super Bowl

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder4 Feb 2018Palm Beach, FL0

First Lady Melania Trump wore her patriotism on her sleeve in a varsity jacket with electric blue stilettos as she attended a Super Bowl LII party in Palm Beach, Florida at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump.

Channeling her inner Sporty Spice, Melania wore a red, white, and blue — a nod to the New England Patriots — silk-satin AMIRI bomber jacket, trimmed with red leather. The varsity jacket is available at Net-a-Porter for $2,100.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania turn to go inside after viewing the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, after arriving for a Super Bowl party. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band perform prior to a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The First Lady paired the varsity jacket with J Brand white skinny jeans and, in true Melania fashion, chose a pair of blue Christian Louboutins to take the ensemble from a street style look to runway-ready attire. Also, in a rare moment, Melania donned her hair in a feathered side-part rather than her signature middle-part.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band perform prior to a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

At the beginning of Super Bowl weekend, Melania arrived in Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a ravishing red coat by Maison Ullens draped over her shoulders and a matching red Gucci tote bag, as Breitbart News reported.

