Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Patriotic Varsity Jacket for Super Bowl

First Lady Melania Trump wore her patriotism on her sleeve in a varsity jacket with electric blue stilettos as she attended a Super Bowl LII party in Palm Beach, Florida at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump.

Channeling her inner Sporty Spice, Melania wore a red, white, and blue — a nod to the New England Patriots — silk-satin AMIRI bomber jacket, trimmed with red leather. The varsity jacket is available at Net-a-Porter for $2,100.

The First Lady paired the varsity jacket with J Brand white skinny jeans and, in true Melania fashion, chose a pair of blue Christian Louboutins to take the ensemble from a street style look to runway-ready attire. Also, in a rare moment, Melania donned her hair in a feathered side-part rather than her signature middle-part.

At the beginning of Super Bowl weekend, Melania arrived in Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a ravishing red coat by Maison Ullens draped over her shoulders and a matching red Gucci tote bag, as Breitbart News reported.