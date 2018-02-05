Jimmy Fallon Rips Trump, Sings Support for NFL Anthem Protesters and #TimesUp in Live Post-Super Bowl Show

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon impersonated legendary rocker Bob Dylan and took on President Donald Trump and the anti-sexual harassment mantra #MeToo during a live edition of The Tonight Show at a Super Bowl LII after party in Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre.

Fallon, dressed up as Dylan, a Minnesota native, sang a politically charged rendition of the rocker’s hit 1964 song “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

“Come leaders who bully like internet trolls, we’ll curse you with four-letter words ‘love’ and ‘hope,'” Fallon sang in an apparent shot at President Trump. “For we will go high even when you go low, the order is re-arranging / For you have the power, but we have the vote / The times they are a-changin’,” Fallon sang, borrowing from Michelle Obama’s famous line at the Democratic National Convention.

“Come women and men who hashtag #MeToo, And believe me when I say that we believe you. We give the man who calls out ‘fake news,’ #TimesUp. Our silence we’re breaking. Even though Mel Gibson was in Daddy’s Home 2, the time’s they are a-changin’,” Fallon as Dylan riffed about Trump and the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movements that emerged in response to rampant reports of sexual assault and misconduct in Hollywood and the mainstream media.

Bob Dylan updates "The Times They Are A-Changin'" for 2018 #FallonLIVE pic.twitter.com/qfCd4DGv3o — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 5, 2018

Fallon then turned his attention to the NFL players who, taking their cue from former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of last season’s football games.

“Come athletes with platforms from throughout the land, who by taking a knee are taking a stand,” he sang. “Before you shout out that they should be banned, listen to what they are saying. Perhaps they’d stand up if you’d reach out your hand, for the times they are a-changin’.”

Fallon’s political performance followed a rousing Super Bowl match up between defending champion New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their first Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday Night.

