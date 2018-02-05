Jimmy Fallon Rips Trump, Sings Support for NFL Anthem Protesters and #TimesUp in Live Post-Super Bowl Show

by Jerome Hudson5 Feb 2018

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon impersonated legendary rocker Bob Dylan and took on President Donald Trump and the anti-sexual harassment mantra #MeToo during a live edition of The Tonight Show at a Super Bowl LII after party in Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre.

Fallon, dressed up as Dylan, a Minnesota native, sang a politically charged rendition of the rocker’s hit 1964 song “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

“Come leaders who bully like internet trolls, we’ll curse you with four-letter words ‘love’ and ‘hope,'” Fallon sang in an apparent shot at President Trump. “For we will go high even when you go low, the order is re-arranging / For you have the power, but we have the vote / The times they are a-changin’,” Fallon sang, borrowing from Michelle Obama’s famous line at the Democratic National Convention.

“Come women and men who hashtag #MeToo, And believe me when I say that we believe you. We give the man who calls out ‘fake news,’ #TimesUp. Our silence we’re breaking. Even though Mel Gibson was in Daddy’s Home 2, the time’s they are a-changin’,” Fallon as Dylan riffed about Trump and the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movements that emerged in response to rampant reports of sexual assault and misconduct in Hollywood and the mainstream media.

Fallon then turned his attention to the NFL players who, taking their cue from former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of last season’s football games.

“Come athletes with platforms from throughout the land, who by taking a knee are taking a stand,” he sang.  “Before you shout out that they should be banned, listen to what they are saying. Perhaps they’d stand up if you’d reach out your hand, for the times they are a-changin’.”

Fallon’s political performance followed a rousing Super Bowl match up between defending champion New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their first Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday Night.

