Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Shut Down by Flight Attendant after Hijacking Loudspeaker for Eagles Chant

Jennifer Lawrence was clearly excited about the Philadelphia Eagles’s chances for victory ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, as the actress apparently over an airplane loudspeaker system to lead a chant for the team — but it looks like the Passengers star’s fellow passengers were not amused.

Video posted to social media on Sunday showed the Oscar-winner using an airplane paging system to lead passengers in a chant of “Fly Eagles Fly,” though from the looks of it, it appeared few travelers were eager to join in.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking, this is Jennifer Lawrence,” the actress began. “It’s February 4th, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. We all know what that means.”

“Can I just get a ‘Fly Eagles Fly?’ she continued, leading the chant briefly as just a few passengers joined in.

Jennifer Lawrence takes over plane speaker system to do #flyeaglesfly Chant Lawrence was among the stars in Silver Linings Playbook pic.twitter.com/uOn3C6rFAV — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 4, 2018

Lawrence then began saying something about a “colonial woman” being on the plane, an apparent reference to a similar line in the film Bridesmaids, before she appeared to be kicked off the speaker system by a less-than-thrilled flight attendant.

One passenger told People that other flyers “seemed fine” with the stunt, and Lawrence reportedly took a selfie with at least one Eagles fan before making her way back to her seat.

“It was just like a fun, spontaneous chant by Jennifer Lawrence that we definitely appreciated,” the passenger told the outlet. “I think everyone just went along with it, since flights are so boring.”

Lawrence played an Eagles fan in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won her Oscar.

The actress was a featured speaker at Saturday’s star-studded “Unrigged Live!” event in New Orleans, which drew celebrities and activists for a night focused on working to battle government corruption. Lawrence urged Americans to “come together” and not to let political differences divide the country.

The Eagles ultimately defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.

