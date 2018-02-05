WeatherTech Super Bowl Ad Puts ‘America First’

WeatherTech distinguished itself from the many left-wing, social justice-pushing advertisements of 2018’s Super Bowl by pushing an “America First” message.

In their advert, WeatherTech showed the construction of the company’s new automative accessory factory in Illinois. The spot sees the construction of a massive wall with American flags waving above the new building. The ad concludes with a pointed message appearing on the screen: “At WeatherTech, we built our new factory right here in America. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?”

“It’s an unconventional ad, [but] it contains one of the most important messages one can convey: We’re building a new factory in America,” declared WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil “Aren’t we supposed to put America first, and put our own citizens first? If my neighbor doesn’t have a job, then soon I won’t have a job.”

The advertisement showed in stark contrast to others during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Ram Trucks used a speech from civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over footage of their vehicles during an advertisement, prompting heavy criticism from lawmakers and left-wing activists, while T-Mobile’s commercial brought up a number of social justice topics, including the economically disputed “gender pay gap.”

