Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Has Made Me Want to Eat an Aborted Fetus’

Comedian Sarah Silverman said during a telethon to support abortions that a pro-life conscience law “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”

Silverman made the comment during a game of “abortion charades” – part of a “telethon” titled Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It, hosted by the Lady Parts Justice League.

As LifeNews reports, Silverman and colleague Lizz Winstead, creator of the Daily Show, hosted the telethon to raise money for abortions. The event also featured an interview with abortionist Willie Parker who claims in his recent book there is a moral argument for abortion.

The game of “abortion charades” – referred to as “sh**ty law charades” was introduced by a woman wearing a vagina costume.

“Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and shit like that,” Silverman said – about religious freedom and conscience clauses.

Silverman and Winstead discussed a bill introduced recently by the Oklahoma legislature that prohibits “the manufacture or sale of food or products which use aborted human fetuses.”

The Oklahoma bill “was created in response to a claim that a food lab was considering using stem cells to create artificial flavors,” LifeNews reports.

“This is fucking batshit,” Winstead said about the Oklahoma bill. “A lot of times they will create laws to make you think that this is some epidemic that needs to be addressed.”

“If anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law,” Silverman then added.

The pair also discussed a particular conscience clause that requires clinics to “cremate or bury every aborted fetus.”

After Winstead announced Mark Hamill would be giving abortions during the telethon with a “Jedi wand,” she said with tears in her eyes, “These people that provide this amazing care for people are demonized and shunned and they provide literally a pathway to somebody’s life every single day.”

“And if we let them have to provide the care and defend what they do, when we’ve all used it to become better people, we’re doing a disservice to our society,” she added. “And so that’s why we do the work.”