Uma Thurman Posts Footage of ‘Kill Bill’ Car Crash, Accuses Harvey Weinstein of ‘Cover Up’

Actress Uma Thurman released video of a stunt she says film director Quentin Tarantino forced her to do during the filming of Pulp Fiction, some time after she told him about an alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.

“Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me,” Thurman told the Times of a Pulp Fiction stunt that saw her slam a car into a tree, landing her in the hospital.

Thurman said she had insisted that a stunt person drive the car, fearing that it wasn’t safe to operate.

“Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director,” the actress told the paper. “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road.’”

“‘Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won’t blow the right way and I’ll make you do it again,’” Thurman said Tarantino instructed of her.

“But that was a deathbox that I was in,” she recalled. “The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road.”

Thurman posted a clip of the crash to Instagram, writing that “the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality.” She added, however, that “I do not believe though with malicious intent.”

Thurman said a “deeply regretful” Tarantino gave her the video “years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.”

The actress continued writing, accusing producer Lawrence Bender, executive producer E. Bennett Walsh, and the “notorious Harvey Weinstein” of a “cover up” that is now “unforgivable.”

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress,” Thurman wrote, appearing later to cast blame on talent agency CAA. “the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico.”

