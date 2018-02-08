LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sex Crimes Cases to LA County DA

Three cases alleging sex crimes against disgraced independent film producer Harvey Weinstein have been submitted by the Los Angeles police department to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

While details of the cases have not been revealed, LA County DA spokesman Greg Risling confirmed to Deadline that the “three case of sexual abuse were submitted to us by the Los Angeles police and they are under review.”

The decision to press charges against Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment or adult by more than fifty women over a period of four decades, is now in the hands of District Attorney of Los Angeles County Jackie Lacey. Indeed, the three cases were sent to the DA on February 1.

In October, Lacey instructed the Los Angeles Police Department to assemble a task force to investigate sexual abuse allegations.

News of the new cases presented to Lacey’s office comes some four months after the New York Times published its bombshell story detailing decades of allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and rape against Weinstein.

Weinstein, who has denied wrongdoing, was fired from The Weinstein Company in October and was subsequently expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and the Producers Guild of America.

