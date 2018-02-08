Richard Pryor’s widow Says Comedian Slept with Marlon Brando

Jennifer Lee Pryor — the widow of comedy legend Richard Pryor — told TMZ that her husband had sexual relations with actor Marlon Brando, confirming an allegation that Quincy Jones revealed in a recent interview.

“Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments,” Lee Pryor told the gossip site, adding that she hopes to publish diaries later this year in which her husband details his bisexual lifestyle.

In an interview published Wednesday, Jones recalled how “[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherfucker you ever met. He’d fuck anything. Anything! He’d fuck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

“Come on, man. He did not give a fuck!” Jones said of Brando, who died in 2004, in an interview in which the music super-produced also slammed President Donald Trump and claimed that he dated the president’s daughter, Ivanka.

Jennifer Lee Pryor also told of her late husband’s open sexual relations, that they were heavily influenced by the drug-induced culture of the 70s in America.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” Lee Pryor said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d fuck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson