Omarosa Manigault, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, attacked her former boss and his White House in an upcoming episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, saying she was “haunted by [Trump’s] tweets every single day.”

After departing from the Trump administration, Omarosa — a loyalist to the populist president — joined the cast of the reality television show and in a new clip for the series badmouthed her former boss, saying that the country is “going to not be okay.”

ROSS MATTHEWS: And from the outside, can I tell you as a voter and a citizen, I never got it, why you went to the White House with him. OMAROSA: I felt like it was like a call of duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him. Whenever I’m accepting a political appointment it was always about the country. Like I was haunted by tweets every single day. Like what is he going to tweet next? ROSS MATTHEWS: Does anybody say to him ‘What, what’re you doing?’ OMAROSA: I mean I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.’ And it’s like Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there. And it’s… ROSS MATTHEWS: Who has that power to say ‘What’s going on?’ OMAROSA: I don’t know. I’m not there. It’s not my… it’s not my circus, it’s not my monkeys. You know I’d like to say not my problem, but I can’t say that because like it’s bad. ROSS MATTHEWS: Should we be worried? OMAROSA: [Nods head] ROSS MATTHEWS: Don’t say that because we are worried but I need you to say ‘No, it’s going to be okay.’ OMAROSA: No, it’s going to not be okay. It’s not. It’s so bad.

Omarosa, who served as communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, previously complained to the mainstream media after leaving the Trump administration last December that she was “upset” by particular instances inside the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

“There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with, things that I observed, that I heard, that I listened to,” Omarosa said at the time.

“I can’t expand upon it because I have to go back and work with these individuals,” Omarosa continued. “But when I have a chance to tell my story, quite a story to tell, as the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

The White House fired back at Omarosa on Thursday, with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah telling reporters “Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this is the fourth time we let her go.

“She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now,” Shah added.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.