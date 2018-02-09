Shutdown: Bette Midler Jokes About Rand Paul Being Violently Attacked

Actress Bette Midler took to Twitter late Thursday night and responded to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) refusal to allow a vote to end debate on the government funding bill, by suggesting that the man who violently beat Paul should do it again.

“Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him?” Midler tweeted, as Paul spoke on the Senate floor about the proposed government funding bill.

Where's Rand Paul's neighbor when we need him?

Rene A. Boucher was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after he attacked his longtime neighbor Sen. Paul in November at his home in Bowling Green, KY. Sen. Paul later revealed that he had sustained severe injuries from the attack, including six broken ribs.

I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017

Boucher pled guilty to one count of assaulting a member of Congress and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Paul’s speech raising concerns about federal spending and deficits was for not as his Senate colleagues reconvened around 1 a.m. on Friday and voted 71-28 to end debate on the budget, which then passed, adding $300 billion dollars in new federal spending.

Bette Midler, who left the Broadway revival of Hello Dolly last month, spent much of the day Thursday attacking President Donald Trump and Republicans.

“Trump wants a massive military parade. WTF?!? I hope every member of the Armed Services sez they can’t march because they have bone spurs,” she tweeted.

Trump wants a massive military parade. WTF?!? I hope every member of the Armed Services sez they can't march because they have bone spurs.

