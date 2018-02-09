‘Their Blackness is Mine’: Woke Twitter Users Reveal What ‘Black Panther’ Means to Them

A bevy of Black Twitter users took to social media this week to reveal what the upcoming Black Panther movie means to them through the use of the hashtag “ # WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe .”

“Before Black Panther, I was a lost soul wandering the desert, deluded by the mirages of white acceptance,” claimed one Twitter user. “The spiritual connection that I now feel with the African diaspora is 1000x stronger than any brunch mimosa. I love us.”

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Before Black Panther, I was a lost soul wandering the desert, deluded by the mirages of white acceptance. The spiritual connection that I now feel with the African diaspora is 1000x stronger than any brunch mimosa. I love us. — Bortles’ Intellect (@HPJArt) February 6, 2018

The film follows T’Challa, the new king of the mythical and fictional African-like nation of Wakanda, as he returns to his isolated, technologically advanced home to succeed to the throne after his father’s death. The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, and all-star cast include some of Hollywood’s most celebrated black talent.

However, despite Black Panther being based on a comic book created by iconic Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee, the film has been breathlessly praised for it’s glowing depiction of black dynamism.

The possibility for young black kids to see themselves represented as powerful, intelligent, and dynamic characters capable of anything. For something I love to finally represent people who look like me. — DMaser (@lesserknownhero) February 6, 2018

'This movie will prove to the colonialists that if they had not interfered with Africa, we'd be so far advanced.' At the #BlackPanther world premiere, actor John Kani spoke with us about the importance of the film. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/0NsOl4C3U5 — NBC BLK (@NBCBLK) February 6, 2018

“I cried when it was announced. I cried at the visuals. I cried at the #SDCC Marvel booth,” declared another user. “I cried in joy. Their blackness is mine. My blackness is theirs.”

I cried in joy. Their blackness is mine. My blackness is theirs. Black Panther is a love letter, a celebration, and a victory march for the diaspora — Chelsea of the Dora Milaje. WAKANDA FOREVER! (@IfIWereMagneto) February 6, 2018

Finally seeing BLACK people ruling their BLACK Country on their BLACK Continent minding there BLACK business thriving with there BLACK dollars and BLACK resources. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — NoDell Beckham (@TerrytheWriter) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe? not even gonna lie: watching a movie in a theater full of black people & with no need to explain the shade or the jokes pic.twitter.com/rZAR3lSR3F — Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾 (@blogdiva) February 6, 2018

My seven year old grandson exclaimed "Superheroes can be Brown people too?! #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Sheel (@MzSheel) February 6, 2018

Being able to see women and girls like myself designing the most advanced technology and weapons the world has every seen. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/4nZ97Um6d6 — Netia McCray (@netiamccray) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Finally watching all black cast being centered in blackness without being a victim to it. — JassyJeanette (@JassyPrinciple) February 6, 2018

#BlackPantherSoLIT: These students at Ron Clark Academy just found out they are going to see Black Panther. Watch their reactions + RT to spread the joy! pic.twitter.com/Oc5SAjwbQz — COMMON (@common) February 3, 2018

Seeing a whole film full of strong, powerful, educated people who look like ME not being discriminated against or mocked. No hurtful stereotypes of blacks. No ghettos or slaves or thugs… just beautiful royal kings and queens of Wakanda. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Mica Burton 🔜 Katsucon (@MicaBurton) February 6, 2018

#BlackPanther is a chance to see an African country develop, grow and thrive without the influence of white colonialism. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe #BlackHistoryMonth — JassyJeanette (@JassyPrinciple) February 6, 2018

Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) February 6, 2018

Can you imagine being a little brown child and seeing Black Panther, only to find out that the creators look like you? That the director has the thickest Oakland accent ever? That the production was filled with black people? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/b3f6dNYKz0 — Wakandas Favorite DJ (@djbenhameen) February 6, 2018

When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I feel as a life long superhero fan seeing the same thing at the same👏🏽damn👏🏽time👏🏽👏🏽#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/SvECF5n6rG — Rashida Parrish (@chefshida) February 6, 2018

Others, however, pointed out the hypocrisy of promoting the film and buying tickets and merchandise, which was produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios, instead of investing money into the black community, and noted that it was absurd to praise the film for racial reasons.

Black folks will give $200M to Disney to see The Black Panther. Sadly, we've never given that much money to ourselves — Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) February 9, 2018

Guys, don't get into the retarded race hype of Black Panther, get into the hype of it hopefully actually being a good movie — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 9, 2018

“Black Panther wouldn’t be as popular without us black people supporting it” Are you serious?! Us regular marvel fans would’ve seen it and it would’ve been just as successful. What stupid shit are y’all saying? — vegeta sama (@elleira__) February 9, 2018