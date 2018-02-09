‘Spider-Man’ Star Andrew Garfield: I’m ‘Sexually Attracted to Women’ but Open to ‘Any Impulses’

Actor Andrew Garfield opened up about his sexuality in a cover story for Out magazine, after being lauded for his starring role as iconic gay character Prior Walter in the British stage production Angels In America.

“Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women,” Garfield recently told Out magazine. “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.”

“But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who’s taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, ‘Am I allowed to do this?'” the Amazing Spider-Man star said.

Garfield caused controversy on social media last July after he told an audience that’s he’s “a gay man … without the physical act.” The actor told Out that his quote was taken out of context. He’d initially said he prepared for the role by binge-watching episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Hacksaw Ridge star is set to reprise his role as Prior, a gay man with AIDS, when Angels returns to Broadway this spring.

