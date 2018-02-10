Twitter Users Freak Over Negative ‘Black Panther’ Review, Praise Film’s Identity Politics

White social justice warriors were not happy when a single negative Black Panther review emerged this week, taking to Twitter to vent their rage.

After Irish Independent film critic Ed Power broke the movie’s “perfect score” on Rotten Tomatoes, criticizing Black Panther’s lack of action, white social justice warriors came out to attack the reviewer with searing rebukes on social media.

The guy who gave #BlackPanther 3/5 and destroyed its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes waffles through his review, ending stating that there’s ‘not enough beating up bad guys’. This review lacks any sort of substance and the writer doesn’t actually make any worthwhile points… — Nick Barnes 👋🏼 (@imnickbarnes) February 8, 2018

i don't like Birdman because I found out via Instagram that it is an ex-boyfriend's favorite movie, and this guy's reasoning about #BlackPanther is dumber than that https://t.co/6FP981ocZ5 — Carrie Wittmer🐻🍊 (@carriesnotscary) February 8, 2018

I’d send #thoughtsandprayers to this film critic, but “didn’t beat up enough bad guys” is a really dumb reason to flunk a film. https://t.co/cA3X8ANbXD — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) February 8, 2018

Entertainer Jack Howard praised the movie for its politics, which he called “bold and timely.” The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars, branding it a “thrilling vision of the afrofuture,” and praised the fact that “African stereotypes are upended and history is rewritten.”

Other white Twitter users also fawned over Black Panther, which has yet to be released to the general public.

#BlackPanther The characters, story & themes are complex and fully realised but are handled with such affection and control that you don’t notice how much is happening. The world feels alive, the action is facilitating story, it’s politics are bold and timely. Yeah. It’s great. pic.twitter.com/uF2sQd33cM — Jack Howard (@JackHoward) February 9, 2018

Good morning all! I am rising and shining and my spirit brightens with each and every positive review of Black Panther I read! 🙏 — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) January 30, 2018

Here's the print headline I wrote for my Black Panther review for @amNewYork. It might be my favorite part of the review. https://t.co/tcCywJlBX1 pic.twitter.com/b3sPovLlp1 — Scott A. Rosenberg (@RosenbergScottA) February 8, 2018

not so bold prediction: the first critic to write a “rotten” review of BLACK PANTHER will be White. even less bold prediction: *Armond* White. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is the best Marvel movie so far, *by* far. my review: https://t.co/uEZSuqtgYW pic.twitter.com/sLrckwjTnX — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 6, 2018

Finally writing my BLACK PANTHER review… Michael B. Jordan is so damn good as Jeffrey Katzenberg! — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 5, 2018

The glowing reviews prompted mockery from other users, who joked about white people praising the film solely for its black cast and Africa-focused plot.

white critics talking about black panther pic.twitter.com/RtgZJ4rg3K — 15:17 to paris fan account (@lukeonfilm) January 30, 2018