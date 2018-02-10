Twitter Users Freak Over Negative ‘Black Panther’ Review, Praise Film’s Identity Politics

by Charlie Nash10 Feb 20180

White social justice warriors were not happy when a single negative Black Panther review emerged this week, taking to Twitter to vent their rage.

After Irish Independent film critic Ed Power broke the movie’s “perfect score” on Rotten Tomatoes, criticizing Black Panther’s lack of action, white social justice warriors came out to attack the reviewer with searing rebukes on social media.

Entertainer Jack Howard praised the movie for its politics, which he called “bold and timely.” The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars, branding it a “thrilling vision of the afrofuture,” and praised the fact that “African stereotypes are upended and history is rewritten.”

Other white Twitter users also fawned over Black Panther, which has yet to be released to the general public.

The glowing reviews prompted mockery from other users, who joked about white people praising the film solely for its black cast and Africa-focused plot.

Black Panther, which stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, opens in theaters February 16.

