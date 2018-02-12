Conan O’Brien Claims Haiti ‘Great,’ But Trashed the Country on His Show in 2005

Despite Conan O’Brien’s claims that Haiti is “a beautiful country” during his recent publicity stunt over President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about the Caribbean country, the TBS late-night host trashed the country on his show in 2005.

“Haiti, you just celebrated 200 years of independence, congratulations,” declared O’Brien. “Now make a wish and blow out your burning pile of tires.”

The comment was made during the “Conan O’Brien Hates My Homeland” sketch on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The sketch ran between 2004 and 2007 and saw O’Brien insulting nearly every country in the world.

During the long-running sketch, O’Brien also insulted other countries which President Trump allegedly claimed were “shitholes,” including El Salvador.

“Where no resumé is complete without the phrase ‘Supervised six-person death squad,'” proclaimed O’Brien about the country, while he also mocked the poor literacy rates, bad living standards, and child sex trafficking rampant in many other poorer countries.

During O’Brien’s recent trip to Haiti, he stayed at the luxury Wahoo Bay Beach Resort, where an idyllic photograph of the talk show host was taken, prompting users on Twitter to show O’Brien less idyllic pictures of the rest of the country.

As previously reported, the average annual income in the country in 2013 was $1,358.10, while the official US Department of State travel website warns citizens to “reconsider” traveling to the country due to the fact that, outside of the secure and protected luxury resorts, “Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common.”