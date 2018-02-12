Major Hollywood Talent Agency WME Partner Philip Raskind Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct

Philip Raskind, a partner at the high-profile Hollywood talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavor), is under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct.

“We do not comment on individual HR matters, however, we do treat all claims of misconduct seriously, and take action based on the findings of a thorough investigation,” WME-IMG said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

The agency, THR reports, hired the Los Angeles-based law firm Fromholz Firm, which specializes in employment issues.

THR reports, according to a source, that, “an investigator has contacted multiple people this week to discuss Raskind’s workplace behavior.”

Among some of Raskind’s more high-profile clients are Logan filmmaker James Mangold, as well as directors Kevin Smith and McG. Risking is a partner in the agency’s motion picture literary department

Raskin’s case, however, isn’t the first to rock WME since sexual abuse allegations were first brought against Harvey Weinstein last October.

Last year, Adam Venit, former head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, was placed a month-long suspension, and later demoted, after actor Terry Crews accused him of sexual assault at a Hollywood event in 2016. Crews filed a lawsuit against Venit in December. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department presented a case involving Venit to the L.A. County district attorney.

