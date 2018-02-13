Actress Vivica A. Fox: Disney Should Donate 25% of ‘Black Panther’ Profit to Black Community

Actress Vivica A. Fox expressed support for a petition calling on Disney to donate 25 percent of the profits from Black Panther to the black community during an interview with TMZ.

After a TMZ reporter told Fox about the petition on Change.org, she replied, “Change.org wants 25 percent of the proceeds from Black Panther to go back into the community? I think that’s an excellent idea.”

“I hope [Black Panther] does [succeed],” Fox continued, adding, “That way they can do Black Panther 2, 3, 4, 5, and every time they’ll donate to the community. Why not? The community is going to be so supportive of them. I think that’s just giving back, and that’s what you gotta do in the entertainment business, because I’m telling you, when you give back, it continues to come. So blessings to Black Panther to have huge numbers, and for them to give back to the community.”

“I definitely think they’re going to give back, and I think they’re so excited that finally Marvel comics is doing a superhero movie that stars a completely African-American cast,” she proclaimed. “So I believe they’ll give back. They’re excited. They’re going to do huge numbers. Why not give back? It makes you feel good.”

Fox then concluded the interview by declaring, “Go Black Panther,” and raising her fist.

In the Change.org petition, which was started by Chaz Gormley and has reached nearly 6,000 signatures, Gormley accuses the Walt Disney Company and Marvel of exploiting the black community through specific marketing in an attempt to make money.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.