Sarah Silverman: Jeff Sessions a ‘Racist C*nt’

Comedian and Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman took to Twitter Tuesday and viciously attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his use of the term “Anglo-American” on Monday while speaking to a conference of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

“He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts),” Silverman tweeted, linking to a video of Sessions’s speech.

He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts) https://t.co/nAAOiqwK9L — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2018

“The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement,” Sessions said, igniting a flurry of invective and charges of racism from many leftist activists and elite media personalities.

However, the phrase “Anglo-American” was used several times, as Breitbart News reporter Ian Mason notes, by former President Barack Obama and his Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer (who, like Sessions, is an older white man):

Anglo-American legal heritage, of course, is a concept familiar to anyone who has attended law school. The concept is frequently referenced in legal opinions and documents. For example, even the hard-left American Civil Liberties Union began an entire section of one of their 1998 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court with “ANGLO-AMERICAN TRADITIONS, CIVILIZED PRACTICE AND THE STRUCTURE OF THE SIXTH AMENDMENT CALL…” President Barack Obama’s own Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer usedthe same phrase in 2016. Even then-Senator Barack Obama did in 2006, as National Review’s Charles C. W. Cooke pointed out. No major news outlet found either usage remarkable enough to warrant a headline.

Silverman, of course, is no stranger to attacks against President Donald Trump or members of his administration. Last year, the I Love You, America host suggested that the U.S. military could help overthrow President Trump.

