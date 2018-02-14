Chelsea Handler: NRA-Funded Republicans Have ‘Blood On Hands’ after Florida School Shooting

While news was still coming in on the heinous Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting Wednesday, Chelsea Handler lashed out at Republicans who have received funding from the NRA, claiming they have “blood on [their] hands.”

The attack on the Florida high school resulted in 17 deaths, and was allegedly carried out by a former student.

Handler reacted to the attack by tweeting:

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

Her tweet did not suggest what the NRA or Republicans had done to contribute to the occurrence of a school shooting.

The NRA’s position since Sandy Hook Elementary has been clear–we need to protect our children as we protect our banks, our jewelry, and our pro sporting events. Namely, via good guys with guns. Yet Democrats and their gun control surrogates have fought to keep teachers unarmed and to preserve gun-free zones, which are only gun-free until a criminal shows up with a firearm.

Even with school resource officers, as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reportedly had, a dedicated criminal who knows the campus can work his way into a classroom where an armed teacher would be the only line of defense.

Handler’s war on the NRA and pro-Second Amendment Republicans is ultimately a war on guns in general. It is a war that ignores the fact that gun control weakens the position of the law-abiding while strengthening the position of the criminally-minded.

The Netflix talk show host was just one of numerous celebrities to react to the attack. Below, find more reaction from Hollywood to Wednesday’s events.

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

If people can blame drug dealers for the drug problem then we can blame the @NRA for the mass shooting problem. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 14, 2018

The NRA is a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/kPekxqiJHv — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2018

Another tragic school shooting. 18 just this year! Hey Congress, your thoughts and prayers aren't working. Try something else you cowards. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 14, 2018

Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2018

Again. Awful. These poor kids. How about someone in government take a real proactive position & dig down to address the drivers behind this American insanity? Define the commonalities btw all of these tragedies. Work to dig out this disease. Is this happening and I’m missing it? https://t.co/2UEBDM6D1O — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 14, 2018

