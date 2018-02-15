‘Good Girls’ Star Retta Says NBC Show Speaks to Women Who Feel ‘Helpless’ Under Trump

Actress Retta said in an interview with Variety that her upcoming crime comedy-drama series Good Girls will appeal to women who feel “helpless” in the era of President Donald Trump.

NBC’s Good Girls, which is set to premiere later this month, stars Retta who plays a mother struggling to pay her sick daughter’s medical bills and decides to join her friends in robbing a grocery-store to raise the necessary money.

“There is a national vibe for women, and of feeling particularly helpless if you weren’t for Trump,” Retta told Variety. “I really feel like he’s the catalyst to a lot of things.”

“People are being more politically active, getting out the vote even, people are being more vocal about LGBTQ rights and women’s rights because they really feel like they got robbed,” the Parks and Recreation alum said. “Because there is this national feeling of, “The f—!?” I think it definitely helps that that’s how this show starts.”

Retta added that the cause she cares about most right now is the question of transgender rights, having previously mistaken transgender actor Laverne Cox for his brother.

The actress, who is also known for her work as a stand-up comedian, has previously participated in pro-abortion advertisements and last year was present at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner President Donald Trump declined to attend.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.