‘Incredibles 2’ Features Dad Struggling to Help Son with Common Core-Style Math

Not even Mr. Incredible can decipher Common Core math, as seen in the trailer of Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2, to be released on June 15.

The first official trailer of the sequel – aired during the Winter Olympics – features a scene that many American parents know all too well.

The exchange between Incredibles son Dash and his dad, Bob “Mr. Incredible” Parr, begins at 0:38 in the trailer, and features Dash holding up his math book titled New Math for Life – the cover of which depicts a Common Core-style math problem:

The scene continues as Bob – head in hand – is clearly unable to get his head around this new way of doing math:

Dash: That’s not the way you’re supposed to do it, Dad. They want us to do it this way.

Dad (frustrated): I don’t know that way. Why would they change math? Math is math. MATH IS MATH!

The same scene has occurred in hundreds of thousands of homes across the United States and led to the rise of the largest grassroots movement of parents in modern American history.

Arkansas parent Karen Lamoreaux’s now-iconic 2013 video was viewed by over three million people as it affirmed for frustrated parents that what their gut instincts told them was accurate: there was something wrong with Common Core math – and not with them:

Advocates for the unpopular standards, however – many of whom have supported billions of dollars of federal funding for countless education “reforms” that have served only to further the demise of public schools in America – have tried to convince parents, teachers, and lawmakers that it’s parents who must change.

The original Incredibles film, written and directed by Brad Bird, was released in 2004 and won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year and Best Achievement in Sound Editing.