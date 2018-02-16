Amy Schumer Asks for Donations to Gun Control Group In Lieu of Wedding Gifts

After announcing that she had wed chef Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony this week, comedian Amy Schumer asked fans to forgo wedding gifts and to instead send donations to the Michael Bloomberg-funded gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Schumer told fans about her wedding via Instagram, and denied she’d had a shotgun wedding, writing: “No, I’m not pregnant.”

She then added: “And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider [a] donation to everytown for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

The mention of Mayci and Jillian is a reference to Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, both of whom were killed on July 23, 2015, when a suspect carried a handgun into a gun-free movie theater and opened fire on unarmed patrons. Breitbart News reported that the theater–Lafayette, Louisiana’s Grand Theatre–even barred licensed concealed carriers from keeping their guns on their persons for self-defense.

Despite the fact that John Russell Houser, the gunman who attacked the theater, acquired his gun via a background check, Schumer has used the attack to push for all sorts of gun control measures, including background checks.

For example, on August 3, 2015, Politico reported that Schumer teamed up with her pro-gun control cousin, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to push for expanding background checks. The proposal would not have prevented Houser from passing a check to acquire his gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.