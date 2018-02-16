‘Cocaine Mafia’ Rapper French Montana Teams with MTV for DACA Illegal Aliens College Campaign

“Cocaine Mafia” rapper French Montana has partnered with MTV to help enroll illegal aliens in colleges and universities in the United States.

Montana, born in Morocco, launched the ad campaign with MTV and the “Get Schooled” organization to help sign up the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The DACA population is often referred to as “Dreamers” by the open borders lobby.

“I am one of tens of thousands of first- and second-generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States,” French Montana — real name Karim Kharbouch — told Rolling Stone in an interview. “I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with the support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”

The “We Are the Dream” campaign gives information to illegal aliens who are high school graduates and college-aged on which colleges and universities in the U.S. offer in-state tuition and scholarships to illegal aliens.

The “Get Schooled” organization behind the effort is giving away $1,000 grants to colleges and organizations that are “committed to supporting” DACA illegal aliens, according to Rolling Stone.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 41 percent of DACA illegal aliens have no education beyond high school, despite a constant campaign by the big business lobby claiming the population is highly-educated and needed to sustain U.S. economic growth.

Another study revealed that about 73 percent of DACA illegal aliens live in low-income households, shedding light on how the population is, in fact, more likely to compete for jobs with America’s working-class, rather than college educated upper-middle-class citizens.