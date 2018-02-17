Amy Schumer Urges Fans to Vote Out NRA-Funded Congressmen

Two days after Nikolas Cruz used a firearm to kill 17 people at a Florida school, actress Amy Schumer urged her 6.5 million Instagram followers to vote NRA-funded Congressman out of office.

Cruz passed a background check, as required by law, to acquire his gun — he had no criminal record when he purchased it — then he took the gun into a gun-free zones to shoot defenseless innocents.

Schumer reacted to the failure of the left’s gun control by lashing out at the NRA and pro-gun rights lawmakers on Instagram:

To date, “gun sense” has revolved around background checks at the point of sale, but, the Florida attacker passed a background check, as did the Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017), the Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017), the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017), Orlando Pulse attacker (June 12, 2016), the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)), the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015), the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015), the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015), Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015), the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015), the Aurora theater attacker (July 20, 2012), and Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011), just to name a few. In other words, “gun sense” key component has proven a miserable failure.

It was just two days ago that Schumer announced that she and Chris Fischer had been wed in a surprise ceremony and, in lieu of gifts, she asked people to send donations to the Micheal Bloomberg-funded gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. Everytown is the group that erroneously claimed there had been “18 school shootings in 2018.” The claim was so egregious that the Washington Post took them to task for it and Everytown amended their numbers.

Now Schumer is urging fans to team up with Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action as well.

