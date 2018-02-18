Celebrities Rally Behind Student March for Gun Control

On March 24 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools around the country will march in hopes of pressuring Congress to pass more gun control.

Although the March is officially titled “March for Our Lives,” BuzzfeedNews reports the march is indeed focused on securing gun control:

Florida shooting survivors announce March For Our Lives on March 24 in support of gun control: "We've been hearing is that it's not the yet time to talk about gun control…so here's the time we're going to talk about gun control, March 24." pic.twitter.com/jWG9ZbXoy2 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 18, 2018

ABC News reports that South Broward High School students have already begun rallying for gun control, with Sophomore Genesis Campbell leading chants while holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.” And this all comes after Nikolas Cruz complied with gun control to acquire a rifle, then carried that rifle into a gun-free school zone and opened fire, killing 17.

Actress and gun control advocate Julianne Moore praised the students for pressuring Congress to act:

This is an exciting and important moment. On March 24, students are leading marches in DC & across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved: https://t.co/u4MKGLpoZR #MarchForOurLives @Everytown — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) February 18, 2018

Josh Gad voiced support for the gun control march as well:

We are all sickened by what happened in FL last week, but we cannot ignore these tragedies any longer. I am so inspired to see the students of Parkland & kids all over this country standing up to the status quo. On March 24, we march. Join us. #MarchForOurLives @MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2v3yABKYn3 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 18, 2018

Singer Justin Bieber gave a shout-out to March organizer and high school junior Cameron Kasky, tweeting:

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24 #marchforourlives https://t.co/oKG8MmhzaI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 18, 2018

And Alyssa Milano tweeted:

Join me on March 24 as we march for our lives. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/7RmueDo5gu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2018

Milano tweeted within hours of the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High, asking NRA members to demand “sensible gun control.” She did not say what such gun control might be, but the “sensible” gun control pushed by Hollywood and Michael Bloomberg-funded gun control groups has historically been background checks. But the Florida school gunman passed a background check.

