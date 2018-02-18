Celebrities Rally Behind Student March for Gun Control

On March 24 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools around the country will march in hopes of pressuring Congress to pass more gun control.

Although the March is officially titled “March for Our Lives,” BuzzfeedNews reports the march is indeed focused on securing gun control:

ABC News reports that South Broward High School students have already begun rallying for gun control, with Sophomore Genesis Campbell leading chants while holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.” And this all comes after Nikolas Cruz complied with gun control to acquire a rifle, then carried that rifle into a gun-free school zone and opened fire, killing 17.

Actress and gun control advocate Julianne Moore praised the students for pressuring Congress to act:

Josh Gad voiced support for the gun control march as well:

Singer Justin Bieber gave a shout-out to March organizer and high school junior Cameron Kasky, tweeting:

And Alyssa Milano tweeted:

Milano tweeted within hours of the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High, asking NRA members to demand “sensible gun control.” She did not say what such gun control might be, but the “sensible” gun control pushed by Hollywood and Michael Bloomberg-funded gun control groups has historically been background checks. But the Florida school gunman passed a background check.

 

