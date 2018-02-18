Rob Reiner: Trump a ‘Mentally Ill Sociopath,’ Time to ‘End This Sickness’

Rob Reiner escalated his attacks on President Donald Trump on Sunday, taking to social media to demand that GOP “patriots” take a stand to “end” what he called the “sickness” of his presidency.

The 70-year-old LBJ filmmaker — a frequent critic of the president who previously launched a committee to explore possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race — blasted Trump in a Twitter post in apparent response to a school shooting in Florida this week that left 17 people dead and 15 others injured.

“How much longer do we have to put up with a mentally ill sociopath?” Reiner wrote. “When the f*cked up psyche of the leader of the free world comes before the horrific deaths of innocent children, it’s time for GOP patriots to stand up and end this sickness.”

The actor and director repeatedly criticized Trump on his Twitter account this week, both in response to the Florida attack and to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictments of 13 Russian nationals for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a Friday post, Reiner appeared to accuse the president of treason after the indictments were announced.

“It is now crystal clear that Russia had a profound impact on the 2016 election,” he wrote. “They have attacked US, they are continuing to attack US. If Trump is unwilling to acknowledge this and unwilling to protect US, the word TREASON is now center stage.”

Reiner also accused Trump of failing to act on guns due to influence from the NRA.

“There are 21,000,000 reasons why Donald Trump refuses to protect our children from being slaughtered by guns,” he wrote. “The NRA has deep pockets. But we will show them that our hearts and our pockets are deeper than theirs.”

Reiner spoke at the anti-Trump Women’s March Los Angeles in January, where he accused the president of “tearing away at the fabric of our democracy.”

This month, the filmmaker referred to Trump’s presidency as “the last battle of the Civil War” while accepting a social justice award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards in Beverly Hills.

