Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Casual in Black Ensemble with Dior Boots

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

by John Binder20 Feb 2018Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump broke from her usually colorful, stiletto-clad wardrobe for a black, casual ensemble as she departed Florida for the White House with President Trump and their son Barron on Monday.

While boarding Air Force One, Melania Trump donned a sleek, black long sleeve top and tight black pants, topped off with a pair of black leather boots by Christian Dior.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Dior boots feature a buckle strap at the top, a small heel, and a lace-up front, retailing for $1,590 at Bergdorf Goodman. As the First Lady landed in Washington, D.C., she added a fun black knit beanie to brace for the chilly winter weather.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.