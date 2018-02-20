Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Casual in Black Ensemble with Dior Boots

First Lady Melania Trump broke from her usually colorful, stiletto-clad wardrobe for a black, casual ensemble as she departed Florida for the White House with President Trump and their son Barron on Monday.

While boarding Air Force One, Melania Trump donned a sleek, black long sleeve top and tight black pants, topped off with a pair of black leather boots by Christian Dior.

The Dior boots feature a buckle strap at the top, a small heel, and a lace-up front, retailing for $1,590 at Bergdorf Goodman. As the First Lady landed in Washington, D.C., she added a fun black knit beanie to brace for the chilly winter weather.

