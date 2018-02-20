Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg Donate $500K to Student March for Gun Control

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg joined George and Amal Clooney on Tuesday in pledging $500,000 to the student gun control “March for Our Lives.”

That’s $2 million worth of pledges from some of Hollywood’s biggest power-players.

As Breitbart News reported, George Clooney told People magazine:

Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Katzenberg’s, Spielberg, and Winfrey will join the Clooney’s and donate $500K each to the march for gun control as well.

Spielberg said in a statement:

The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages. Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000.

Oprah Winfrey tweeted on Tuesday, “George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”

The student march for gun control is also supported by several celebrities, including Julianne Moore, Justin Bieber, and Alyssa Milano, among others.

