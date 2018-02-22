James Woods: Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk Blacklisted Me over Hillary Clinton

Actor James Woods took to Twitter on Thursday and claimed that he was blacklisted by a former president of the powerful Hollywood Foreign Press Association after he refused to support failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations,” Woods wrote, claiming that former HFPA president Philip Berk retaliated against him for having the wrong politics, and linking to a GQ magazine article in which actor Brendan Fraser claimed he was groped in 2003 by then-president of the HFPA Philip Berk.

“During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again go,” the outspoken conservative actor wrote. In his interview with GQ, Fraser wondered if his career declined as a result of the alleged assault he claims to have suffered at the hands of Berk.

Berk denied groping Fraser and wrote about the encounter in his memoir, writing that he merely “pinched” Fraser’s butt. Berk also told GQ that he wrote a letter to Fraser, but insists he never admitted wrongdoing.

I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations. During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again. https://t.co/fnAX5GM4Io — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2018

Woods further explained that Berk “was never physically “sketchy” with me in any way similar to that alleged by Brendan Fraser in GQ. He was probably aware I might have knocked his teeth out, had he tried.”

For the record, however, he was never physically "sketchy" with me in any way similar to that alleged by Brendan Fraser in GQ. He was probably aware I might have knocked his teeth out, had he tried. Final note: I'm so glad Brendan Fraser is back entertaining us. I'm a big fan. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2018

“Final note:,” Woods wrote, “I’m so glad Brendan Fraser is back entertaining us. I’m a big fan.”

Last year, in a series of tweets, James Woods revealed the gut-wrenching details behind his blacklisting in Hollywood. The veteran actor says he was actually a Democrat “until [Bill] #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end.”

“While #Liberals scream about the 50’s blacklist, my #Repub actor friends are terrified of losing their ability to provide for their families,” Woods wrote. “The only reason I express my views is that I have accepted the fact that I’m blacklisted. Also I bought Apple stock in the 80’s,” wrote Woods, who is one of the few entertainers who openly supports the Second Amendment and President Donald Trump, and criticizes Planned Parenthood.

