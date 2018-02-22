Jimmy Kimmel Attacks Donald Trump Jr. over ‘Liked’ Parkland Shooting Tweets

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday for reportedly “liking” a tweet that suggested that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and senior student David Hogg is an agent of “the deep state media.”

“People like Donald Trump Jr., the president’s least-favorite son, are perpetuating this kind of stuff,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue Wednesday. “These are impressive kids who should be applauded,” the Live host said of the students from Florida to Washington who walked out of class in response to Florida’s State House voting to not debate a bill proposing a ban on rifles.

“But some are attacking them. People who call them fake news, who call them fake students, they say they are crisis actors — the actors who orchestrate tragic events in order to advance some kind of liberal agenda,” he added.

If you think the kids who survived the school shooting are part of a deep state conspiracy, you are too mentally ill to own a gun… #ParklandStudentsSpeak pic.twitter.com/giz2PwGREw — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 22, 2018

One of the pair of tweets Trump Jr. reportedly liked includes an image of Hogg — whose father is a former FBI agent — and a link to a video with a caption that reads: “Outspoken Trump-hating school shooting survivor is son of FBI Agent: MSM [mainstream media] helps prop up incompetent bureau,” ABC News reports.

Hogg appeared on CNN on Sunday and called on voters to “stand up” to NRA-backed lawmakers and implement the “change we need” by voting them out of office.

“I hope that the American public takes action. We’ve sat around for too long being inactive in our political climate, and as a result, children have died. It’s time for us to stand up and take action and hold our elected officials responsible,” Hogg said on CNN. “ If our elected officials are not willing to stand up and say I’m not going to take money from the NRA because children are dying they shouldn’t be in office and they won’t be in office because this is a midterm year and this is the change we need.”

Kimmel concluded his politically charged monologue on Wednesday by sending a message to supporters of President Donald Trump and NRA members.

“I want you to consider this, especially if you are a Trump supporter or a member of the NRA: Do you really think these kids, these teenagers who spoke out after a shooting at their school, are ‘actors’ who are part of some ‘deep state, left-wing conspiracy?’ If the answer is ‘yes, I do believe that,’ I have some bad news for you: You’re crazy. You are a crazy person. Your brain is not functioning, and I’m worried about you,” Kimmel said.

“If you aren’t crazy, which most of you aren’t, and you agree that accusing teenagers of being part of some underground, diabolical government scheme is nuts, you can’t just sit there and let these scumbags spread these lies about these kids,” Kimmel added.

