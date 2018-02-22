Fashion: Models Walk Runway Carrying Their Heads in Gucci Show

by John Binder

The Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week has always been renowned for its excessive amount of handbags, shoes, clutches, sunglasses, and other luxury accessories that the brand offers.

Models walking for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci are usually decked head to toe in the designer’s iconoclastic ensembles.

But, this fashion season, Gucci strutted models down the catwalk carrying replicas of their own heads.

The outlandish creations did not stop there. Other models carried creepily lifelike creatures, such as a baby dragon and a giant lizard.

Handbags are out, and replica heads and baby dragons are in!

 

