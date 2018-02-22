Fashion: Models Walk Runway Carrying Their Heads in Gucci Show

The Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week has always been renowned for its excessive amount of handbags, shoes, clutches, sunglasses, and other luxury accessories that the brand offers.
Models walking for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci are usually decked head to toe in the designer’s iconoclastic ensembles.
But, this fashion season, Gucci strutted models down the catwalk carrying replicas of their own heads.
🌒If Gucci says its fashion, then it is fashion! These are some of my favourites from the Gucci fashion week '18 by @lallo25's autum collection and I've also totally lost my head over the new sneakers crisscrossed with crystal sega littering. What are your thoughts?? @gucci #gucci #guccifw18 #guccigang #sneakers #hypebae #fashionblog #beautyblog #contourthechaos #fashionweek #fashiongram #favorites #styleblogger #trends #fashiontalk #instyle #guccifw18
The outlandish creations did not stop there. Other models carried creepily lifelike creatures, such as a baby dragon and a giant lizard.
Inspired by feminist philosopher Donna Haraway’s 1984 “A Cyborg Manifesto: Science, Technology, and Socialist-Feminism in the Late Twentieth Century”, Alessandro Michele has created his own visual manifesto challenging the binary categorization of human identity that is forced upon us as a means to both control and regulate us. More details about the @Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018-2019 #fashion show at https://www.yatzer.com/gucci-cyborg-fw-18-19 #GucciFW18 fashion show #AlessandroMichele #mfw #details Photo Courtesy of #Gucci, Dan Lecca, Ronan Gallagher #mfw #mfw2018
GUCCI FALL '18 MENSWEAR . . . #gucci #fashionshow #guccimens #guccibomber #guccishoes #guccigang #guccioutfit #mensfashion #highend #dolceandgabanna #balenciaga #designer #alessandromichele #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitpost #guccifw18 #milan #milanfashionweek #highfashion #fashiondesigner #ootd #gucciitaly #guccisocks #guccisnake #guccitiger #fw18
Handbags are out, and replica heads and baby dragons are in!
