Fashion: Models Walk Runway Carrying Their Heads in Gucci Show

The Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week has always been renowned for its excessive amount of handbags, shoes, clutches, sunglasses, and other luxury accessories that the brand offers.

Models walking for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci are usually decked head to toe in the designer’s iconoclastic ensembles.

But, this fashion season, Gucci strutted models down the catwalk carrying replicas of their own heads.

Gucci ⚜️ #guccifw18 A post shared by @ efieralds on Feb 22, 2018 at 12:56pm PST

The outlandish creations did not stop there. Other models carried creepily lifelike creatures, such as a baby dragon and a giant lizard.

#fav #guccifw18 A post shared by Jan Poonyanuch (@janpoonya) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:18am PST

Handbags are out, and replica heads and baby dragons are in!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.