Russell Simmons Working on ‘Spiritual Maintenance’ in Bali After Multiple Rape Accusations

Rap, media, and fashion mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he’s in Bali, Indonesia, and is “closed for spiritual maintenance,” following multiple rape accusations.

“I’m in Bali writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas,” wrote Simmons in the Instagram post, which featured an image that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

“Letting everyone speak, while I listen. Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD,” Simmons wrote in the post. “I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I’ve always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community. We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at​ time.”

The post received more than 27,400 likes.

Last year, Simmons faced numerous allegations of both rape and sexual misconduct.

In December, three women accused him of rape, while more women came forward with their own allegations of rape in January.

Last month, Breitbart reported that aspiring filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik had filed a $5 million lawsuit against Simmons, accusing him of rape. In November, actor Terry Crews claimed Simmons had asked him to give a “pass” to a talent agent accused of groping him.

Following the allegations, Simmons, a self-styled yoga and meditation guru, was dropped from numerous companies and productions, including HBO and J.C. Penny. He resigned from his holding company, Rush Communications, which houses his yoga lifestyle brand Tantris. Simmons’ contributions to Oprah Winfrey’s latest spiritual advice book, The Wisdom of Sundays, were scrubbed from future copies.