Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Out in Military-Inspired Dolce & Gabbana

Alex Wong/Getty Images

by John Binder23 Feb 2018Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out of the White House on Friday wearing a military-inspired coat to greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy.

Wearing one of her favorite designers, Mrs. Trump chose a crisp, black and gold Dolce & Gabbana merino-wool blend coat that features gold trim encircling her waist and lapel. Lined in Dolce & Gabbana’s signature leopard print, the coat gives an oceanic vibe (a nod to Australia) with decorative gold buttons, reminiscent of a sea captain’s uniform.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull as they arrive at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, far left, and his wife Lucy Turnbull, far right, at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In another nod, the First Lady wore the Dolce & Gabbana coat — which retails for $2,157 at Farfetch — just as the Italian fashion house is set to showcase their Fall-Winter 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

President Donald Trump first lady Melania Trump, far left, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull, far right, stop to look at the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump, left, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, second from left, takes a question from a reporter as he welcomes Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

With ocean breeze hair and gold pointed-pumps, Mrs. Trump topped off this sharp look with a regal touch of effortlessness and simplicity.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.


