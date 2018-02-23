Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Out in Military-Inspired Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out of the White House on Friday wearing a military-inspired coat to greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy.

Wearing one of her favorite designers, Mrs. Trump chose a crisp, black and gold Dolce & Gabbana merino-wool blend coat that features gold trim encircling her waist and lapel. Lined in Dolce & Gabbana’s signature leopard print, the coat gives an oceanic vibe (a nod to Australia) with decorative gold buttons, reminiscent of a sea captain’s uniform.

In another nod, the First Lady wore the Dolce & Gabbana coat — which retails for $2,157 at Farfetch — just as the Italian fashion house is set to showcase their Fall-Winter 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

With ocean breeze hair and gold pointed-pumps, Mrs. Trump topped off this sharp look with a regal touch of effortlessness and simplicity.

Fashion Notes: In a nod to Milan Fashion Week, First Lady Melania Trump wears a military-inspired Dolce & Gabbana coat just days before the fashion house debuts their Winter 2018 collection on the runway in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Ewwja0vUUb — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 23, 2018

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.