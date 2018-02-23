Jackie Mason Shreds ‘No Conscience’ Mitt Romney: ‘Show Him a Poll and He’s On That Side’ (Video)

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie weighs in on Mitt Romney’s run for U.S. Senate in Utah.

Of course, Jackie says, Romney hasn’t been working in nine years, so he’d “run for anything” at this point: “If they told him a turkey was in the basement, he’d start running against the turkey. He’ll run against anything that’s alive today.”

“Now that he’s running for Senator for Utah, he’s taking a definite position. Except for one thing – he doesn’t know what it is yet. And he doesn’t know how soon he’s gonna have to change his mind,” Jackie says. “Because so far he’s changed his mind on every position he ever took.”

Jackie says Romney’s too susceptible to the whims of public opinion.

“Just show him a poll and he’s on that side. All of a sudden he found out that in the rest of the country, they’re against abortion. So he says, ‘Just because I said I’m for abortion doesn’t mean I’m always for abortion, I was for abortion at that time, but now that I learned what the situation is, that abortion actually kills a child, I think that would be very, very shameful… Only in the rest of the country, not Massachusetts. Because Massachusetts is a small state, as a matter of fact it doesn’t even belong in this country. So, you can’t count Massachusetts.'”

Jackie says the same thing happened with Romney’s assessment of Donald Trump.

“He has no conscience. How much of a conscience can you have if all of a sudden you wanna work for the guy that you say was the phoniest, and the lowest person in the world?” Jackie asks. “He wanted to be Secretary of State first. So what do you think happened? Trump said, ‘I got better people’ and he turned him down. So [Romney] said, ‘I’ll take whatever you got, you want me to be a janitor in the building, it’s up to you.'”

Make sure to watch ’til the end for Jackie’s take on The View host Joy Behar’s fun-filled week.

