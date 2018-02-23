Rap Star T.I.: ‘It’s Easy for Government to Enslave People when They Don’t Have the Right to Bear Arms’

Rapper-actor T.I. may have slightly more felonies than Grammy Awards, but the reality TV star says the only thing standing between free Americans and government enslavement is the Second Amendment.

Asked by TMZ what side he takes in the now-brewing debate about guns, in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, T.I. says “It’s a tough one.”

“I think you should probably make it more difficult for people who aren’t mentally stable to have guns, and maybe there should be some,” T.I. — real name Clifford Harris — said, adding, “I just honestly feel like if you lose the right to bear arms as a citizen, then you know what I’m saying, it’s easy to enslave.”

“It’s easy for the government to enslave people when they don’t have the right to bear arms,” the three-time Grammy Award-winner said.

T.I. also said that most of the deadly shootings in recent years have been perpetrated by people who purchase guns legally.

“I think mental stabilization needs to be a big part . . . Just not being a felon isn’t enough. We see that, that isn’t working. People think that the felons that’s causing all the problems, but you know, it seems as though people who have been given a gun license, who bought guns legally… Those are the ones causing all the mass hysteria, so I think that our system’s broken.”

The 37-year-old rapper is certainly no NRA card-carrying conservative, he has referred to President Trump as a “fucking tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin, lacefront possum fur wig wearing, alternative fact, atomic dog diarrhea face ass man.”

But the veteran rapper does love his firearms, so much that he’s willing to face jail time for them. T.I. was arrested in 2007 and charged with illegally purchasing firearms as a convicted felon. The guns, T.I. said at the time, were meant to protect himself and his family after his best friend was killed in a shootout.

