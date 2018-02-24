Andrew Garfield: Conservatives ‘Willing to Sacrifice Children’ for the Second Amendment

Actor Andrew Garfield says conservatives and members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) are “willing to sacrifice children” to defend the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

Speaking with Variety in the wake of the Florida school shooting, Garfield said that America was in the “darkest of dark” after the election of President Donald Trump.

“The horrific response from a lot of people I guess in the pocket of the NRA or even just conservatives, generally, who are so, so protective over this idea of what the Second Amendment is that they are willing to sacrifice children at the altar of their freedom to buy a submachine gun,” the Amazing Spider-Man star said in the wake of last week’s mass shooting, in which 17 people were killed and 14 more were seriously injured after 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz opened fire on schoolchildren with an AR-15 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The horrific shooting sparked a renewed debate about gun control.

Garfield, who was promoting his role in the upcoming Broadway production, Angel in America, also said that an old prophecy in a play that says people would turn “insane” had come true.

“There’s a line in the millennium, that a homeless woman has, where she says, ‘I believe in the next century we will all be insane.’ What a prophecy, and unfortunately a prophecy that has come true. Now we all insane.”

Garfield, whose major works include lead roles in The Social Network, Silence, and The Amazing Spider-Man, recently opened up about his sexuality, stating that he was only attracted to women although open to “physical impulses.” He had previously caused controversy after claiming he was gay but “without the physical act.”

