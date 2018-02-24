Michael Moore: NRA is Worse than ISIS

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter on Friday and urged the media to compare the National Rifle Association (NRA) to the murderous terrorist group ISIS.

“The NRA is a terrorist organization,” Moore wrote in a tweet that went viral. “The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS.”

“Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79,” the Academy Award-winner wrote, adding, “Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids.”

The NRA is a terrorist organization. The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS. Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79. Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 23, 2018

Moore’s invective came more than a week after Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

While Moore, many in the mainstream media, and left-wing activists and politicians have blamed the NRA for last week’s deadly shooting, it has been revealed that there were more than enough warning signs — here and here — that, if investigated by the FBI and local authorities, could’ve thwarted Cruz.

What’s more, at least four Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly on the scene of the shooting that day and reportedly waited outside the school while lives were being lost:

On February 22 Breitbart News reported that one deputy resigned after it was learned that he was on scene but failed to control Nikolas Cruz. Sheriff Israel told ABC 13 that video shows the deputy, Scott Peterson, “arrive at the west side of Building 12” and “take a position” outside the school — but never go inside. The sheriff’s office moved to suspend Peterson, who resigned before the suspension could take place. Now CNN reports that the Coral Springs police officers claim three other Broward County deputies were outside the school but failed to go inside as well. They quote “Coral Springs sources” who said the three “deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles” when Coral Springs officers arrived. They said “not one of [the deputies] had gone into the school.”

To date, some 44 percent of Americans approve of arming teachers, while only 50 percent are opposed, according to a CBS poll.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson