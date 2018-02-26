Heather Locklear Arrested on Charges of Domestic Violence, Battery on Police Officers

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery on a police officer.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six that law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at a house in Thousand Oaks, California.

When the officers arrived and attempted to arrest her, Locklear allegedly attacked them. She was then arrested and charged with three counts of domestic violence, and later posted bail set at $20,000.

Lockyear, whose major works include roles in Dynasty and Melrose Place, has struggled with substance for many years and was recently admitted to rehab for the fifth time.

The actress was arrested in 2008 for driving under the influence, while in 2012 Locklear and her former fiancé Jack Wagner were ordered to appear in court after a violent altercation.

That same year, Lockyear’s sister called 9-1-1 fearing that she planned to commit suicide after she ingested a “dangerous mix” of alcohol and prescription drugs.

