Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl’s Blood

Actor-turned-political artist Jim Carrey shared his latest piece of original artwork on social media Sunday, a blood-soaked painting of a schoolgirl backdropped by the American flag, in an apparent response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month.

The 56-year-old Ace Ventura star shared the painting with his more than 17 million followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “Oh say, can’t you see?!”

The artwork depicts a school-aged girl sprawled out against the likeness of an American flag, with bloody notebook paper, a bloody knapsack, and a bloody footprint scattered all around her.

The painting is Carrey’s latest piece of politically-inspired artwork, as the comedian-actor has taken a step back from filming movie roles to focus on his art.

Carrey has shared a number of politically-inspired original paintings in recent months, all through his Twitter account. The actor announced this month that he was boycotting Facebook after he accused the social media network of profiting from Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

Great news! The President's answer to school shootings is to arm the glee club! ;^P pic.twitter.com/spSnwTo4Hz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 23, 2018

It’s President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

Carrey’s previous artwork has targeted President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, among others.

In January, Carrey shared another painting in response to a school shooting, a blood-soaked satirical work based on Norman Rockwell’s iconic “School Walk AP 1976.”

The actor, who is currently filming the new Showtime series Kidding, has become an outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration in recent months.

Carrey was in Hawaii in January when the state’s early-warning missile system malfunctioned, leading people on the islands to believe a lethal missile strike was imminent.

“If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination,” he wrote after the experience.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum