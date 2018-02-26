Director Kevin Smith Suffers ‘Massive Heart Attack’ at Comedy Show

Kevin Smith Heart Attack Twitter
Twitter/@ThatKevinSmith

by Breitbart News26 Feb 20180

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a “massive” heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.

Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn’t canceled his second show Sunday and gone to the hospital, he would have died. Smith credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old “Clerks” filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as “the widow maker.”

Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: “For now, I’m still above ground.”

Representatives for Smith didn’t immediately return messages Monday.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.